AAA Defensive Driver class available

AAA Arizona’s defensive driving class can qualify ages 55 and up for a potential auto insurance discount. Roadwise Driver will be held at the HOA 2 facility in July 2017. The course will be a four-hour workshop that addresses local laws, tips on staying a safer driver and ways to compensate for changes as we age. The time is 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 15. The $20 course requires a minimum of 10 prepaid participants for the class to be given. If interested contact Instructor Valerie Vinyard by email at valerievinyard@hotmail.com or call her at 520-990-8949 by July 14 for more details.