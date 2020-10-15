Stuart Watkins
if I had a year to give
loan or devote
one year to explore
share or experience
a year to daydream
I’d spend that year with you
hand holding
stargazing moments
moments of a year
together
if I had a year
a year plucked out of time
a tempting poetic thought
poetic in all the imagery
however wistful
white swans on the lake
firewood
candles
and you
momentary thoughts
interrupting this very day
daydreaming
working
daydreaming
sparkling eyes
beaming smile
so, so soft lips
tender fingertips
working
daydreaming
if I had a year
lifetime
or a moment
you are in my mind again