Stuart Watkins

if I had a year to give

loan or devote

one year to explore

share or experience

a year to daydream

I’d spend that year with you

hand holding

stargazing moments

moments of a year

together

if I had a year

a year plucked out of time

a tempting poetic thought

poetic in all the imagery

however wistful

white swans on the lake

firewood

candles

and you

momentary thoughts

interrupting this very day

daydreaming

working

daydreaming

sparkling eyes

beaming smile

so, so soft lips

tender fingertips

working

daydreaming

if I had a year

lifetime

or a moment

you are in my mind again