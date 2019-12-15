A new team sport…give us a whirl

Kay and Rich Tornay Pete and Linda Lewis Karen Lingelbach Jim and Dot Wilson Mimi and Lee Israelson Gunni and Bill Peffer

Rita Fletcher

Is it Pop Tennis? Is it ROC 60? Can all ages play on the same team? Can everyone win?

No, No, Yes, Yes!

Sunday, Jan. 5 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. in the SaddleBrooke TWO MountainView Ballroom will be a free introduction to the sport of modern square dancing. Two big changes. Music is one change. Today’s music is in, it’s no longer old-time traditional bluegrass music. Modern square dance music is variety: country, ’50s, rock, techno, hip-hop, and Broadway. Who knew? A second big change is that square dance attire is not required. Come in casual/comfy clothes and shoes, please!

Modern square dancing is indeed a sport. You are walking with eight on your team, each player moving in an easy formation; the caller/quarterback tells you what move/play to execute, like in football. The square/huddle then moves in a kaleidoscope of geometric patterns all coming together cohesively at the end for a win…amazingly!

If you line dance or ballroom dance, you will also enjoy modern square dancing. There are no complete routines to memorize, no set of positionally fancy dance steps. If you can walk, you can square dance. You don’t need to have any rhythm either! You learn basic moves, but you do not know in what order they will be called by the caller. This makes for a constantly challenging and surprising fun time. The unknown or unexpected calls makes recovering from occasional mistakes a part of the fun of your square of eight friends all sharing a laugh.

Modern square dancing is social. You are constantly changing partners with the other people in your square of eight people. Singles are welcomed and paired up!

Besides dancing, SaddleBrooke Square’s is an active club. Thanks to Richard Martin and his SaddleBrooke Squares Super Social Squad (SSSSS) who provide us with many nondancing activities that are a hoot to boot!

Because modern square dancing is easy to learn and do, there are no age barriers! Rich Tornay has been square dancing for 44 years. Dot and Jim Wilson each have 38 years. Gunni Peffer for 36 and Bill Peffer for 37 years. Mimi and Lee Israelson are still dancing with 36 years behind them. Karen Lingelbach has 35 years in! Linda and Pete Lewis have been dancing for 31 years.

Last year we added 45 new first-time square dancers from our club’s free Give Us A Whirl introduction to modern square dancing!

More information is on the SaddleBrooke Squares website, http://www.saddlebrookesquares.com, or contact JP at joltinjp1@yahoo.com or Cindy at ladybug21059@yahoo.com or 360-281-6332, or Kay Tornay at ksmudge@q.com.

Are you ready for some fun? Bring your friends and come on out Jan. 5; you’ll be glad you did.