Karen Brungardt

On Sunday, November 19, 2017, eight SaddleBrooke watercolor artists will present the second annual A Celebration of Watercolor show in the west end of the MountainView Ballroom. This colorful event will be from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and is open to the public.

Each of the artists, Karen Brungardt, Mary Bubla, Fran Dorr, Renee Pearson, Kay Sullivan, Robbie Summers, Wayne Ufford and Sue Wilson, all award-winning artists in their own right, will be presenting paintings reflecting their love of this wonderful, versatile medium. All artwork presented will be available for purchase.

Watercolor paints offer an infinite variety of ways to be used and handled by the artist, either as a pure use of watercolor paint to a combination with other mediums. While the medium of watercolor can be tricky and difficult, the painting resulting from using the flow of water and pigment together is truly unparalleled as compared to anything else. From abstract to ultra-reality, watercolor presents light and color in a way that no other medium seems to achieve. Come see for yourself what the glory of watercolor painting looks like!

So, come to the second annual A Celebration of Watercolor, meet the artists, see the artwork, choose your most favorite piece and perhaps take one home with you! Remember, this is a once a year event so mark your calendars and plan your outing on Sunday, November 19, 2017, 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Bring your friends and family and also enjoy Sunday morning brunch in the Bistro while you’re at the MountainView Clubhouse!