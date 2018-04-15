Calle Rose Trunk & Fashion Show June 6 to benefit SaddleBrooke Pet Rescue Network

Leslie Rocco

The Calle Rose Trunk and Fashion Show benefitting the SaddleBrooke Pet Rescue Network will be held on June 6. Tickets go on sale at 9:00 a.m., Wednesday, May 2 in the SaddleBrooke Clubhouse foyer.

Your afternoon begins at The Vistas with a delicious Birdie salad – a bed of mixed greens with mandarin oranges, red bell pepper and fried wontons topped with grilled chicken – with ranch and birdie (oriental) dressings, creamy ice cream with raspberry sauce and the Network’s signature bone shaped sugar cookie. You’ll enjoy a Calle Rose fashion show of the summer’s hottest trends and a silent auction courtesy of talented SaddleBrooke artisans. Then, a shopping extravagance begins with hundreds of Calle Rose clothes and accessories – including jewelry, watches, handbags and other fun accessories – to try on and take home. Doors open at 10:45 a.m. to view the silent auction items, lunch is served at 11:30 a.m., and you’ll have plenty of time after the event to experience Calle Rose!

The always impeccably dressed Joanne Fairweather says: “Many of us in SaddleBrooke enjoy wearing Calle Rose clothing. The styles are unique and comfortable, and sales associates are personable and a great help when buying any of the many items she offers. You are sure to find something at this style show!”

This annual event sells out quickly. Tickets go on sale May 2. A portion of each $25 ticket (inclusive of tax and gratuity), and ten percent of Calle Rose sales will benefit Tucson’s homeless and abused pets. Cash, checks and house accounts only for event tickets and cash or checks only for auction items the day of the show. Calle Rose accepts credit cards. On behalf of Tucson’s homeless pets, thank you, SaddleBrooke!