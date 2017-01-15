50s and 60s Sock Hop tickets on sale now

Jane Gromelski

Return with us to those thrilling years when we were young. Some of us went to the dances and danced, some watched from the sidelines. Bah! To that, we can all get on the floor and dance with our own moves—come and have fun with the music of our golden youth!

We have three Sock Hop dances scheduled for 2017. The first one is Thursday, January 19 in the MountainView Ballroom. The second dance is Thursday, March 2. We will have a third dance on April 27. The same great Band, 3 Jacks and a Julie (AKA Wild Ride) will play for our listening and dancing pleasure. They will play the same great music we enjoyed at the Sock Hops last year with some new added songs. A live band adds extra excitement to a dance, especially when they are good!

Tickets for the Thursday, January 19 dance are on sale now in the HOA 2 Office. The menu includes a tossed green salad and a baked potato bar! Doors and cash bar will open at 5:00 pm.; the meal will be served at 5:45 p.m. 3 Jacks and a Julie will start performing at 6:30 p.m. They will play until 9:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 per person.

3 Jacks and a Julie will play many of our favorites from the 50s and 60s. The Everly Brothers, Elvis, Roy Orbison, the Beach Boys and Patsy Cline. The Band is so-o-o talented. I don’t have to build them up in this article; their music speaks for them. When they play the Righteous Brothers’ Unchained Melody there isn’t a woman listening who doesn’t want to be up on the dance floor in her partner’s arms, swaying to the music. Frank just gets better and better each time he sings it. Come experience it for yourself.

Wear your poodle skirt and saddle shoes or your 50s – 60s costume or dress as we do today; come and just listen to the band or come and dance. This promises to again be a very entertaining evening. Return to those youthful days; let’s have fun at a (shoes on) Sock Hop!