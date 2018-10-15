4th Annual Senior Men’s Putting Tournament raises funds for charity

The Jeff Shields-Charles Schwab, fourth annual Senior Men’s Putting Tournament was held Friday, September 7 on the SaddleBrooke One putting green. The purpose of the event is to raise money for charity. This year the leadership hats changed but the results were predictable: more money was raised for charity than in any of the previous years. The major benefactor is the American Diabetes Association. This year Jeff Shields presented a check for $1500 to Anne Dennis of the American Diabetes Association at the conclusion of the luncheon, which was in part hosted by Allen and Christina Craighill – Pride Mechanical Heating & Cooling. Other major sponsors for the event were Tim Wilcox – Sonora Investment Management, Reneé Gonzales – The Long Companies, Kathy Cleere – Cleere Law Offices, P.C. In all, the contest netted over $4800. These contributions were made possible through entry fees, lead sponsorships, hole sponsors and merchandise contributions. The remaining funds were distributed amongst Multiple Sclerosis Foundation, Ricki Rarick Junior Golf Program; American Parkinson Disease Association, Inc. and Senior Village at SaddleBrooke.

A special shout out goes to the staff at SaddleBrooke One: Bernie Eaton and Troy Jewkes in the Pro Shop for their help and generosity and Vivian Timian, General Manager and her attentive staff for preparing the luncheon, which consisted of brisket, scalloped potatoes, spinach and brownies with ice cream. It was outstanding!

Sixteen teams from all over Southern Arizona participated. The team from Robson Ranch in Casa Grande came the greatest distance and they drove home with third place in the team competition. One of their team, Du Wayne Lamere, had a real connection to the event as he wore an insulin pump. The team from SaddleBrooke Men’s Putters: Cliff Huggins, Dave Rutkowski, Jim Becker, Ken Kasper, shot a combined low total score of 154, good for first place. Individual winner was Dave Rutkowski with a score of 33, an incredible score on a very difficult layout.

The last page of the program was somewhat of a throw down for next year, “We’ve got game and we’ll be back! Will you?” We would like to make an invitation for next year, but if you live in SaddleBrooke don’t wait until next year, join us every Thursday morning, except Thanksgiving. There is plenty of fun, comradery, as well as a bit of banter. Best of all, it is only $1 a week. Who knows, you might make a few holes in one along the way. Email Jack Porteuous, JackPorteous35@gmail.com, the president, for information about joining us.