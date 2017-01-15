The 2016 Javelina Cup belongs to MPMGA

Bob Edelblut

What is that age old saying – “Neither wind nor rain nor snow” will keep a golfer from making his scheduled tee time? Well, maybe I am off just a bit but I am sure you see the point. Not one player from the MPMGA or the SMGA was late for the 8:00 a.m. shotgun start at the MountainView Golf Course on December 8. It was, of course, the first day of competition for the coveted Javelina Cup and the weather was just plain cold! The forecast for day two was equally bad and Gus Pachis, Special Event Chairman for the SMGA, moved the starting time for that day to 12:30 p.m. in hopes that all golfers might enjoy a more pleasant weather day. Thanks, Gus!

The format of play and scoring did not change from prior years. Two nine-hole matches, a team Net Best Ball and a team Shamble were played at each club’s course. Each match carried a maximum point value of 10. Eighty-eight players, 44 two-man teams, made up this year’s field. If you have not already done the math that means that there were 880 possible points to be won in the two day event. Please remember that number.

Home field advantage worked well for both teams. The MPMGA won 15 of the 22 matches played on day one at their MountainView Course. The SMGA returned the favor on day two by winning 12 of the 22 matches played on their home course. The MPMGA had four teams that won at least 25 points. The teams of Al Bolty and Mick Borm and Bill Webster and Mike Volz won 26 points edging out the teams of Tom Fitzgerald and George Dawydowych and Larry McNamee and Mike Harris who contributed 25 1/2 and 25 points respectively for top billing. Great golf, gentlemen! The SMGA had two teams also that earned lots of points. Tom Herrmann and Terry Compton won 26 and Dick Modos and Nick Francis were a close second with 25 1/2. Congratulations. Okay, here comes the best part. The MPMGA won its fourth consecutive Javelina Cup Tournament by a score of 445 to 435. Can you really believe those numbers? The margin of victory was 10 points, less than 1/8th point per nine-hole match! Amazing and unbelievable! Cheers to all who participated. And to the many who make this event so special every year, Mike Jahaske, Ken Steinke, Bernie Eaton, the pro shops and golf course staffs, the food and beverage unit at HOA 1 and, of course, to the organizers Bob Eder and Gus Pachis, we offer our special thanks! See you next year.